Letter: the end of rivers as we knew them

Hooray for the Fed, finally maybe someone will step up to save the once mighty Colorado river and save the hydro-power grid of the southwest. These are the beginning of desperate times. Someone needs to engineer a methodology for raising what’s left of the Colorado during the day with solar power and releasing it through those turbines at night. Those ranchers and farmers of the arid-zone are going to have to face climate reality. They won’t be the last, though. All of the residents of this pricey real-estate will eventually leave when temperatures don’t go below 100 during the night, the air’s filled with copper and uranium dust, and all the water is as poisonous as that tailings lake in Green Valley. So it will come to pass in the sacrifice zone.