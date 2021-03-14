 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The end of the GOP
View Comments

Letter: The end of the GOP

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 21 article "With Limbaugh gone, conservatism needs new voice."

The writer wished for a replacement for Rush Limbaugh, who with his imitators, were self-proclaimed entertainers that became multi-millionaires by peddling lies, conspiracy theories, and hate. This led to a bigoted reality-TV star and failed businessman becoming President. The presidential campaign and administration mixed Limbaugh’s nastiness with monumental political corruption and hatred of free speech and a free press. We ended up with a pandemic far deadlier and pervasive than it should have been (after endless lies and denial by the President and his supporters) and a post-election nightmare based on a Big Lie. The culmination was a deadly assault on the U.S. capitol by right-wing terrorists. Americans defeated Nazism and Fascism and fought for civil rights for all Americans. Limbaugh, Trump, and their ilk, however, left us a major American political party that now includes neo-Nazis and White Supremacists and largely shrugs off (or even denies) the January 6th insurrection the world saw.

Vance Holliday

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor, March 10
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 10

  • Updated

LETTERS: A few letter writers express their displeasure for Kyrsten Sinema's now infamous "no" vote on the floor of the Senate to help defeat a minimum wage raise provision in the new COVID recovery bill.

Letters to the Editor, March 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 8

  • Updated

LETTERS: Nearly every other letter writer has something to say about a decision they agree or disagree with Tucson Mayor Regina Romero making (or not making). Read their complaints (and praise) in our Monday edition of Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: A letter writer claiming to represent Real Christians Against Dinosaurs writes that much of Tucson's misfortune can be traced back to "Roxy the T-Rex, the rattlesnake bridge and many others." An intriguing hypothesis . . .

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park Zoo

PLEASE do not let this small group of special interest people stop the Asian addition = this expansion has been discussed for years and approv…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News