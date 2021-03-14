Letter: The end of the GOP

Re: the Feb. 21 article "With Limbaugh gone, conservatism needs new voice."
The writer wished for a replacement for Rush Limbaugh, who with his imitators, were self-proclaimed entertainers that became multi-millionaires by peddling lies, conspiracy theories, and hate. This led to a bigoted reality-TV star and failed businessman becoming President. The presidential campaign and administration mixed Limbaugh’s nastiness with monumental political corruption and hatred of free speech and a free press. We ended up with a pandemic far deadlier and pervasive than it should have been (after endless lies and denial by the President and his supporters) and a post-election nightmare based on a Big Lie. The culmination was a deadly assault on the U.S. capitol by right-wing terrorists. Americans defeated Nazism and Fascism and fought for civil rights for all Americans. Limbaugh, Trump, and their ilk, however, left us a major American political party that now includes neo-Nazis and White Supremacists and largely shrugs off (or even denies) the January 6th insurrection the world saw.
Vance Holliday
Foothills
