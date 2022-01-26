Letter: The End of the Republic

It all started in 2008, the election of an African American President. Many in the losing party harbored nothing but contempt for him. Some in the party toyed with the idea of an inclusive base, they were dismissed. What emerged was a diabolical plan, the minority party would rule via the Supreme Court. In 2012, the President was reelected, the minority now needed a violent wing to achieve its ultimate goal. The party aligned themselves with a vile, corrupt man, who would do anything to be President, even work with the Russians. In 2016, he was elected President by a minority of the electorate. He had one mission, install party members to the Supreme Court. In November of 2020, his mission was complete. A new form of government emerged, not based on Constitutional Law, but on minority rule anchored by the Supreme Court, a pseudo–judicial autocracy. The Congressional Branch became irrelevant, the Executive Branch impotent, and the democratic will of the people, their vote, ceased to have meaning.
Edward Heller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.