Letter: The end of the Republic

George Santayana famously said 'Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." In 27 B.C. the Roman Republic came to an end when the Roman Senate affirmed Augustus Caesar as emperor. In 1804 the French Republic, modeled after our own, came to an end when the French Senate affirmed Napoleon Bonaparte as emperor. It now appears that 2020 will be the year that the American Senate affirms Donald Trump as the American emperor. Looks like George was right.
Steven Brown
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.