 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Equity Delusion
View Comments

Letter: The Equity Delusion

  • Comments

The new Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin, has removed Equity as a policy goal for state institutions in Virginia. Equity strives for equal outcomes for all – especially across gender and racial lines. It has become a moral crusade for social justice activists, but it is a dangerous attempt to change all standards of excellence if those standards cannot be met by people of color or women. Equity is an insult to every individual who strives for excellence in their life, whether at their job or in the classroom. To spoon-feed any segment of our society with lower expectations is wrong. However, it is suicide, NOT social justice, to lower our expectations for all of society in order to force equal outcomes for all individual effort.

Governor Youngkin has reinstated Opportunity as the policy goal for the people of Virginia, as it should be in Arizona. This gives each individual the Opportunity to understand excellence and then to strive for excellence.

Thomas Gordon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News