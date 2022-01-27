Letter: The Equity Delusion

The new Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin, has removed Equity as a policy goal for state institutions in Virginia. Equity strives for equal outcomes for all – especially across gender and racial lines. It has become a moral crusade for social justice activists, but it is a dangerous attempt to change all standards of excellence if those standards cannot be met by people of color or women. Equity is an insult to every individual who strives for excellence in their life, whether at their job or in the classroom. To spoon-feed any segment of our society with lower expectations is wrong. However, it is suicide, NOT social justice, to lower our expectations for all of society in order to force equal outcomes for all individual effort.
Governor Youngkin has reinstated Opportunity as the policy goal for the people of Virginia, as it should be in Arizona. This gives each individual the Opportunity to understand excellence and then to strive for excellence.
Thomas Gordon
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.