Letter: The Establishment's War to Control US

Spike Lee's Do The Right Thing was attacked by the mainstream media in 1989. In 1989, it was easier to attack a young black man than it was to question the establishment that Do The Right Thing questioned.
Donald Trump's election was attacked by the mainstream media in 2016. In 2016, it was easier to attack an old white man than it was to question the establishment that led to President Trump's election.
The media has attacked Trump voters/supporters as being racist when given the timeline that I just shared, how can any thinking person not surmise that it is the mainstream media that has been racist for three decades at very least? For three decades the same media has attacked anyone that has dared to question the establishment. The mainstream media has been their weapon against all of US and they fight as hard to erase their past as they do to divide us in the present.
Dan Smith
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.