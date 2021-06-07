Letter: The ethics of Medicine

Re: the May 27 article "Trust in medical practice easily eroded.'
To the Editor
I read with dismay the op ed column by Kendra Gaines. While the experience she her and her friend had with a truly dishonorable physician is absolutely to be condemned, one does not judge an entire profession by one dishonest individual. Nor can the opioid epidemic be lain at every physicians foot, although many share in the blame. In my over 40 years of teaching medical students and residents in northeastern, midwestern, and western medical schools, I have never witnessed education aimed at "personal profit". Rather my colleagues and I have endeavored to instill the art as well as the science of medicine to our pupils. It is an honor and responsibility to practice medicine.
Leslie Barton-Holmes MD
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.