 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The ethics of Medicine
View Comments

Letter: The ethics of Medicine

  • Comments

Re: the May 27 article "Trust in medical practice easily eroded.'

To the Editor

I read with dismay the op ed column by Kendra Gaines. While the experience she her and her friend had with a truly dishonorable physician is absolutely to be condemned, one does not judge an entire profession by one dishonest individual. Nor can the opioid epidemic be lain at every physicians foot, although many share in the blame. In my over 40 years of teaching medical students and residents in northeastern, midwestern, and western medical schools, I have never witnessed education aimed at "personal profit". Rather my colleagues and I have endeavored to instill the art as well as the science of medicine to our pupils. It is an honor and responsibility to practice medicine.

Leslie Barton-Holmes MD

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 2
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 2

  • Updated

OPINION: Letter writers have a lot to say about Kyrsten Sinema, the filibuster and not being there for the vote for a Jan. 6 commission. What are your thoughts? Submit a letter to the editor, tucson.com/letter.

Letters to the Editor June 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 4

  • Updated

OPINION: There is a lot to say about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and what she is doing and more about what she is not doing. What are your thoughts? Write a letter to the editor at tucosn.com/letters. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News