The daily national news on TV has become the daily global warming news. Lester Holt now leads off with heat domes, fires, record high temperatures of both air and oceans, tornados. And soon enough we will see reporters covering the devastation from giant hurricanes.

Denial of the science is getting harder for Republicans, who even complained that Biden wasn't confrontative enough with China's leaders on their increasing coal-fired plants. They still fear that the issue is a ploy to increase the size of government. Yikes, the big government mayor of Phoenix convincingly wants federal disaster aid for relentless heat waves.

Yet we all keep adding millions of tons of carbon from fossil fuels, knowing that this will only bake in centuries of even greater heat and more deaths.

It is time for a tax on carbon! It is the single best legislation to take on global warming.

Roger Wolf, member of the Citizens Climate Lobby

Foothills