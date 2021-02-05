 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The evil that men do
View Comments

Letter: The evil that men do

  • Comments

The actions of Trump in the past four years, but especially since he lost the election last November, put me in mind of two Shakespeare quotations, both from Julius Caesar. The first is spoken by Mark Antony in soliloquy as he imagines the chaos his words will wreak in an upcoming eulogy of Caesar: "Cry 'Havoc!', and let slip the dogs of war.” The second is also spoken by Antony when he says, “The evil that men do lives after them.”

On January 6, Trump incited his mob to insurrection, letting slip the dogs of war as he urged supporters to march onto the Capitol. This action, and countless others of his, have ensured that the evil he has done to our country and to democracy will live on long after he has left the presidency.

Miriam Burt

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News