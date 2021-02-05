Letter: The evil that men do

The actions of Trump in the past four years, but especially since he lost the election last November, put me in mind of two Shakespeare quotations, both from Julius Caesar. The first is spoken by Mark Antony in soliloquy as he imagines the chaos his words will wreak in an upcoming eulogy of Caesar: "Cry 'Havoc!', and let slip the dogs of war.” The second is also spoken by Antony when he says, “The evil that men do lives after them.”
On January 6, Trump incited his mob to insurrection, letting slip the dogs of war as he urged supporters to march onto the Capitol. This action, and countless others of his, have ensured that the evil he has done to our country and to democracy will live on long after he has left the presidency.
Miriam Burt
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.