 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Extinction Protocol
View Comments

Letter: The Extinction Protocol

  • Comments

Much has been said and debated over the issues of vaccination, mask wearing and isolation to name a few. When reviewing the surge in new hospital patients due to the pandemic – not personal health issues such as heart attacks, vehicle accidents and home injuries – it is time to consider when personal freedoms of self interest interfere with personal health care of others. To this end, perhaps something like the “Extinction Protocol” should be considered; i.e., “The extinction of others – due to my own self interest – is not only illogical but unethical”. Your personal freedom is to decide your actions in the pandemic – mask/unmask, vaccinate/don’t vaccinate, etc - but your personal freedom comes with your own personal responsibility and doesn’t include taking a hospital bed - through your own negligence or stubbornness – from someone who is suffering a life threatening illness or injury which may result in his or her death.

Richard Rebl

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News