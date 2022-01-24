Letter: The Extinction Protocol

Much has been said and debated over the issues of vaccination, mask wearing and isolation to name a few. When reviewing the surge in new hospital patients due to the pandemic – not personal health issues such as heart attacks, vehicle accidents and home injuries – it is time to consider when personal freedoms of self interest interfere with personal health care of others. To this end, perhaps something like the “Extinction Protocol” should be considered; i.e., “The extinction of others – due to my own self interest – is not only illogical but unethical”. Your personal freedom is to decide your actions in the pandemic – mask/unmask, vaccinate/don’t vaccinate, etc - but your personal freedom comes with your own personal responsibility and doesn’t include taking a hospital bed - through your own negligence or stubbornness – from someone who is suffering a life threatening illness or injury which may result in his or her death.
Richard Rebl
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.