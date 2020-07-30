Letter: The "F" Word

Republican supporters are again ramping up the pejorative use of the "S" word (socialism) to describe Democrats. They might well consider the use of the "F" word (fascist) in describing their leader. Fascism is surreptitiously growing in the government with the attempt over the last 4 years to stifle the free press (fake news) while promoting propaganda through it's outlet (Fox news). Freedom of speech has been attacked by removing dissenters and watchdogs from government posts, by sending unwanted garrisons of federal agents to beat, tear gas and shoot rubber bullets at peaceful demonstrators in carefully selected cities and lately trying to imprison a person to prevent his publishing a book negatively impacting the presidents reputation.
All dictatorships follow this path, Hitler. Mussolini and Stalin to name a few. America will not remain or become great following this unconstitutional route, Our country and it's well-being is in dangerous territory .
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
