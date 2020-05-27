Letter: The Face Mask

My mom never failed to wear a poppy pinned to her lapel every November 11, Armistice Day. She wore it to honor those, who died in "Flanders Field," and every soldier, who gave their life for their country during World War I. She passed this tradition to her children and each Veteran's Day I would buy a poppy pin to support and honor all veterans. Echoing this simple sign of respect, I suggest another reason for Americans to wear face masks during this pandemic, as a collective symbol of mourning, for those, nurses, doctors, and essential workers, who have died on the front lines of this fight. These men and women, the fallen heroes, would want us to protect others, and ourselves by donning a face mask in public. The least we can do, as Americans, is to honor their sacrifice, by our wearing our face masks.
Edward Heller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
