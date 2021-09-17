Letter: The Failed War in Afghanistan

Once again Americans see the attempt to institute Democracy on people who historical not ready. Afghanistan has been fought over for centuries, Alexander the Great was there, Genghis Khan, the Mughal Empire all attempted to control Afghanistan. Don’t forget the Britain’s and Soviet’s failed attempts before leaving the country to the dusts of history.
Along comes 9/11/2001, immediately President Bush declares war on terrorism. Did President Bush consider history? No! He called for an invasion with no clear goals to determine when the mission was completed.
The failure in Afghanistan was going to war without considering history and without mission goals for success. It was President Bush for sending me and my fellow Warriors, President Obama’s and President Trump’s fault for leaving us there. The only President that didn’t worry about his political future is President Biden, he brought your Warriors home.
Chief Warrant Officer Four, 31 Year service in the US Army, two tours on the war against Terrorism
Dennis Quincey
West side
