 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Failed War in Afghanistan
View Comments

Letter: The Failed War in Afghanistan

  • Comments

Once again Americans see the attempt to institute Democracy on people who historical not ready. Afghanistan has been fought over for centuries, Alexander the Great was there, Genghis Khan, the Mughal Empire all attempted to control Afghanistan. Don’t forget the Britain’s and Soviet’s failed attempts before leaving the country to the dusts of history.

Along comes 9/11/2001, immediately President Bush declares war on terrorism. Did President Bush consider history? No! He called for an invasion with no clear goals to determine when the mission was completed.

The failure in Afghanistan was going to war without considering history and without mission goals for success. It was President Bush for sending me and my fellow Warriors, President Obama’s and President Trump’s fault for leaving us there. The only President that didn’t worry about his political future is President Biden, he brought your Warriors home.

Chief Warrant Officer Four, 31 Year service in the US Army, two tours on the war against Terrorism

Dennis Quincey

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Invasive Species

Perhaps you, like I, have noticed the local news lately swings between stories of massive new development projects in our desert Southwest and…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News