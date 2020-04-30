Letter: The Farcical Fraud Menacing Public Health
View Comments

Letter: The Farcical Fraud Menacing Public Health

After declining for weeks to be tested for the coronavirus despite the unanimous urging of his health advisors . . .

After refusing to wear a face mask to protect himself against infection and to avoid infecting others . . .

And after touting the drug hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus "cure" although scientific studies have repeatedly shown it effective only against malaria . . .

On April 23 Donald Trump raised the idea – in the nationally televised "briefing" at which he daily preens and pirouettes as pretend-president – that people might be protected against the coronavirus if injected with the kitchen and bathroom disinfectant Lysol.

There's a word in every language for such a person.

In English, it's "moron."

Allen Boraiko

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Reopening Arizona

The scientists advising us regarding how to proceed in the COVID-19 war are unanimous in warning against wholesale resumption of our pre-pande…

Local-issues

Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News