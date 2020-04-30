Letter: The Farcical Fraud Menacing Public Health

After declining for weeks to be tested for the coronavirus despite the unanimous urging of his health advisors . . .
After refusing to wear a face mask to protect himself against infection and to avoid infecting others . . .
And after touting the drug hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus "cure" although scientific studies have repeatedly shown it effective only against malaria . . .
On April 23 Donald Trump raised the idea – in the nationally televised "briefing" at which he daily preens and pirouettes as pretend-president – that people might be protected against the coronavirus if injected with the kitchen and bathroom disinfectant Lysol.
There's a word in every language for such a person.
In English, it's "moron."
Allen Boraiko
Midtown
