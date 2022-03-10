Letter: The Faustian deal with Putin

Whoever signs a deal with the devil, is bound to end up in hell. For decades, we have been caught in the illusion that Russia could be a trustworthy partner, but the historical facts tell us otherwise: The Soviets repressed the Tambov rebellion (1920–1921), the Kronstadt rebellion (1921), the Vorkuta Uprising (1953); then there was the 1953 uprising in East Germany, crushed by the Russians; in 1956, the uprisings in Poland and Hungary were crushed by the respective governments on behalf of the Russians; the 1968 uprising in Czechoslovakia was also repressed by the Russians. Then there was the First Chechen War, 1994-1996, and the Second one, 1999-2000. Fast forward, and there is now the war against the Ukraine, 2022, which is not the first one against that country, considering the horrible Stalinist Holodomor from 1932 and 1933, the Russian Terror Famine, with many millions of dead, and the occupation of the Crimean in 2014. History is a really good teacher, so let’s pay attention, finally.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
