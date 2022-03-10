 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Faustian deal with Putin
View Comments

Letter: The Faustian deal with Putin

  • Comments

Whoever signs a deal with the devil, is bound to end up in hell. For decades, we have been caught in the illusion that Russia could be a trustworthy partner, but the historical facts tell us otherwise: The Soviets repressed the Tambov rebellion (1920–1921), the Kronstadt rebellion (1921), the Vorkuta Uprising (1953); then there was the 1953 uprising in East Germany, crushed by the Russians; in 1956, the uprisings in Poland and Hungary were crushed by the respective governments on behalf of the Russians; the 1968 uprising in Czechoslovakia was also repressed by the Russians. Then there was the First Chechen War, 1994-1996, and the Second one, 1999-2000. Fast forward, and there is now the war against the Ukraine, 2022, which is not the first one against that country, considering the horrible Stalinist Holodomor from 1932 and 1933, the Russian Terror Famine, with many millions of dead, and the occupation of the Crimean in 2014. History is a really good teacher, so let’s pay attention, finally.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Traitors

While changing The Flat screen I stumbled on to a war movie, Hamburger Hill a true story of the battle in Vietnam! I got flashbacks of dead bo…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News