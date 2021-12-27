 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Federal Reserve is to blame for inflation
View Comments

Letter: The Federal Reserve is to blame for inflation

  • Comments

There seems to be a wrong impression as to who and what is causing today's inflation.

The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) votes on policy led by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Per the Federal Reserve's website, its goals are "...to conduct the nation's monetary policy to support three specific goals: maximum sustainable employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates."

Today's problem is that Jerome Powell has mistakenly not cooled the economy. The FOMC should have stopped buying corporate debt and mortgage debt this past summer when it was determined that inflation was at 6%. The Federal Reserve should have raised interest rates by now to at least 7%. Presently the rate is near zero.

In the early 1980s inflation was nearly 15%. Then chairman Paul Volcker and the FOMC raised the prime rate to over 20%. While this caused a recession, it brought inflation down to 3% by 1983.

Saying President Joe Biden controls inflation is like saying President Donald Trump caused the COVID epidemic.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News