Letter: The Filibuster and Minority Rule
Letter: The Filibuster and Minority Rule

After the Civil War...yes, that Civil War...the Northern States agreed to a RULE, allowing the Southern States, the losers, to block any Senate legislation with the Filibuster RULE. This meant that one Southern Senator could filibuster any legislation dealing with free slaves and introduced Jim Crow to the country.

Today, the Senate RULE of filibuster is used by the minority to block majority priorities. If you wonder why we have done so little with THE RIGHT TO VOTE, or CLIMATE CHANGE or our national infrastructure, simply look how the filibuster rule has been used by the minority to block the wants of the majority.

When a political party has no platform and continues to appeal to that fella, Jim Crow, we find our selves deadlocked and impotent to serving the majority voters. We are where we are due to minority rule.

Roger Engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

