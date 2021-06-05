Letter: The filibuster and reality

I voted for Sen Sinema-there was no other choice. I am totally dumbfounded regarding her attitude toward the filibuster. Pray tell, Sen Sinema, how you can possibly be so naive as to think that these trump republicans on the "other side of the aisle" are going to play nice with Democrats on ANYTHING?
They fight bare fisted while you and President Biden cling to Marquis of Queensbury rules.
That will NOT work!
The most important piece of legislation in my octogenarian lifetime which would re-allow Federal Intervention into the partially States' Rights matter of voting will NOT pass as long as you, Ms. Sinema, and Mr. Manchin oppose the filibuster and maintain the 60 vote requirement. If it fails, and these nut job republican state legislators around the country are allowed to enact their voter suppression agenda, our only hope is that it will backfire and cause Democrats to redouble their effort to vote. WAKE UP!
Don Thompson
Marana
