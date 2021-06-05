 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The filibuster and reality
View Comments

Letter: The filibuster and reality

  • Comments

I voted for Sen Sinema-there was no other choice. I am totally dumbfounded regarding her attitude toward the filibuster. Pray tell, Sen Sinema, how you can possibly be so naive as to think that these trump republicans on the "other side of the aisle" are going to play nice with Democrats on ANYTHING?

They fight bare fisted while you and President Biden cling to Marquis of Queensbury rules.

That will NOT work!

The most important piece of legislation in my octogenarian lifetime which would re-allow Federal Intervention into the partially States' Rights matter of voting will NOT pass as long as you, Ms. Sinema, and Mr. Manchin oppose the filibuster and maintain the 60 vote requirement. If it fails, and these nut job republican state legislators around the country are allowed to enact their voter suppression agenda, our only hope is that it will backfire and cause Democrats to redouble their effort to vote. WAKE UP!

Don Thompson

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 2
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 2

  • Updated

OPINION: Letter writers have a lot to say about Kyrsten Sinema, the filibuster and not being there for the vote for a Jan. 6 commission. What are your thoughts? Submit a letter to the editor, tucson.com/letter.

Letters to the Editor June 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 4

  • Updated

OPINION: There is a lot to say about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and what she is doing and more about what she is not doing. What are your thoughts? Write a letter to the editor at tucosn.com/letters. 

Letters to the Editor June 3
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 3

  • Updated

OPINION: Letter writers have a lot to say about elected officials not working for us but having a selfish agenda. What are your thoughts? Submit a letter to the editor at tucson.com/letters.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News