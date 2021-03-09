Letter: The Filibuster in the U.S. Senate Should be Eliminated

I urge Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to support eliminating the filibuster. The Framers of our Constitution expected that legislation could be passed by a simple majority in both the House and Senate. The filibuster was developed and used in the 19th century and much of the 20th century primarily by senators from southern states to block civil rights legislation and protect Jim Crow laws. In recent years, it has been used by a minority of senators to obstruct the will of the majority. The result is gridlock at a time when our elected representatives need to address the many challenges facing our country. Elections should have consequences, and the party in the majority should be able to pass its agenda. If the voters do not approve, they can vote for candidates of the other party in the next election. If you agree that the filibuster in undemocratic and counter-productive, please communicate this to Senators Sinema and Kelly.
Paul Marion
Oro Valley
