Letter: The filibuster prevents bipartisan cooperation
Letter: The filibuster prevents bipartisan cooperation

How about this logical reasoning on the filibuster? When policies passed by Democrats are popular with the majority of the American people (70+%) there won't be wild swings in policy because people will want to keep the policies that help them! The first one that comes to mind is the Affordable Care Act.

Furthermore, if Republicans try to get rid of popular policies every time they get in, they won't be elected; this should make them MORE likely to work with Democrats on legislation! If Kyrsten Sinema can't or won't see this, she isn't working for her constituents, but rather herself.

America clearly sees what the Republicans are trying to do. We need to get rid of the filibuster now to pass voters' rights protections, rebuild our infrastructure, and so much more. Our senator should be part of the solution, not the problem.

Jan Roberson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

