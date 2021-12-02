Letter: The filibuster standoff is over

Forget about the Senate filibuster standoff.
Following the recent elections in Virginia and New Jersey, that debate is over, forcing Democrats to stare into an abyss. Dems were hit smack in the face by the political reality that their time in control of congress as the majority party is fleeting. Our obstructionist out of step with constituents, senator Sinema, can now suck an egg over her saboteur filibuster position.
In a year, Dems will likely be out of power in both houses on the Hill. Too many recalcitrant, uncooperative Democrats in Congress fooled away their power to govern. In 2023 Dems will need to use the filibuster to fight GOP initiatives in the Senate when Republicans become the majority party of the upper chamber. Over in the House, those progressive, pin-headed social reformer Democrats will be the minority party again and have little to no voice, no committee leadership, no capacity to adjust policy, and nobody listening.
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
