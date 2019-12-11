It's no secret why America is the greatest democracy in history. A constitution and the rule of law. If President Trump is to continue as president it is no understatement that we could end up with an authoritarian government that is ran through anger, partisan interest, and minorities being blamed as the root cause for all our problems. No time in this country's has our way of life seen such an existential threat. America has already lost its place as the leader of the free world. The international community knows through his action and words he is a liar, a cheat, a criminal and one who relishes belittling others based on their sex, ethnicity, physical appearance or disability. Excluding a miracle Trump will survive impeachment The 2020 election is the final call, the final bell. addressing health care, infrastructure,' immigration, etc. can't be done until Trump is gone. Trump and his cohorts in congress are no longer the republican party. They are a cancer eating away at our country.
Sanford Tables
West side
