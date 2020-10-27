Letter: The fires in California are mostly on Federal Land, not State.

Having no sense of logic, empathy, or humanity, Trump has never taken blame for anything in his life. How can he possibly understand that California is not to blame for the vast majority of fires that have ravaged the state?
When fires rage in a Red state, he is quick to respond. In Blue States, he lingers, cruelly, until that state, such as that under Governor Newsom’s leadership, is run through the mill of humiliation and blame. To discredit a Blue State, he continued his patterns of lies.
He told Newson to “Rake the forest of dead leaves and felled trees. That’s what caused fires to explode so quickly.” Finland’s President, Sauli Niinisto, told him that’s the way they do it. Niinisto completely denied that statement.
Although he continually attacks California’s forest management, and people in his experts in his cadre have told him, Trump is unaware that most fires are on Federal Land. Trump is responsible for the maintenance and protection of those lands.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
