Letter: The first week of October

With the falling of the leaves, the first hint of cool weather and shorter daytimes also comes the first week of October, when the United States Supreme Court is back in session.

This year the Samuel Alito court (Chief Justice John Roberts is an afterthought, like a used facial tissue) will continue its destruction of 231 years of court rulings. The court will make decisions that will be equal to or worse than Plessey v Ferguson (separate yet equal facilities and the codification of Jim Crow laws), Bush v Gore (which handed the presidency to George W Bush with the wording that Bush v Gore could not be precedent for future rulings, a legal mulligan) and Citizens United v FEC (which allowed the rich to scream and the poor to whimper political views through the size of their political donations).