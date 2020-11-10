Letter: The Flight of Common Sense and Common Decency

The Flight of Common Sense: President Trump asserts, without evidence, that the media and polls conspired to inflate the likelihood that Joe Biden would win, thereby suppressing those who would have voted for him, but for their belief that all was lost before the voting even began. In my experience, Trump supporters are proud and loud, confident and often confrontational; if they believed that Biden was favored, they not only would not have been cowed, they would have redoubled all efforts to get their voters to the polls. The Flight of Common Decency: In the case of Bush v Gore, the disparity in the Florida vote count was 327 votes. Joe Biden is ahead of President Trump by thousands of votes in each state which is 'too close to call.' While Al Gore disagreed with the decision of the Supreme Court he graciously conceded and stepped aside. No one called for blood in the streets, for beheadings; the threat of armed resistance to a legitimate outcome was unheard of.
Rita Pollak
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!