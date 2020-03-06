Letter: The Flim Flam Man vs The Same Old Man

After Super Tuesday, my optimism had turned into a malaise, as it’ll be the ignoramus con man, Trump, and his group of the unconscious on the Republican side, and, I guess, the sleep walking gaff man, Biden, and his obsolete group of the status quo on the Democratic side. All is as it should be, in the land of the free. Let’s keep on playing it safe, or so dangerously... Let’s keep on letting our environment, that we so kindly call climate change, advance into what is becoming a very real and present Armageddon. Let’s keep on letting our teachers buy school supplies while looking for a better paying job. Let’s let our health care be forced upon a lot of us, once again, where the deductibles can cost more than a used car, or have no affordable health care for the ones who can barely pay their rent. Let’s let the poor become poorer, or, for heaven sakes, we could elect Bernie Sanders.
Joseph Robinett
Midtown
