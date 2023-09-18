As the indictments pile up on 45, along with his ongoing legally questionable rhetoric, and notwithstanding the contorted defenses of said rhetoric, past and present, I offer to many members of Congress the following reminders:
“I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”
Representative Liz Cheney
June 9, 2022
I would like to add to the defenders of this indefensible person:
"Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?"
Senator Joseph Welch
June 9, 1954
Virginia Gethmann
Northeast side
