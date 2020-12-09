 Skip to main content
Letter: The freedom to flourish in a crisis
Letter: The freedom to flourish in a crisis

To all elected officials, who hold far more power over our lives than the Constitution allows:

How do you expect people to produce values that contribute to human flourishing, when your apparent response to any crisis is to prevent, as far as possible, all production, innovation, and trade? The only answer I can find is that you don't expect us to flourish; you clearly expect us to meekly submit, or else (however slowly) die.

The only thing that angers me more than this, is how many people support your power lust like a flock of frightened sheep. This letter is to warn you that not all of us are sheep. Some of us see you as the threat to human life that you really are. You could yet decide to get out of our way and let us live our own lives, solve our own problems. The choice is still yours, but your time is running out.

Benjamin Yingst

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

