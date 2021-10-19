 Skip to main content
Letter: The Freedom to Vote Act protects YOU
Letter: The Freedom to Vote Act protects YOU

States-wide voter suppression legislation and ongoing attempts to erode previously secure elections now requires federal protection.

There currently exists no bipartisan willingness to solve this issue. Congress has delayed passing national standards for elections to protect our democracy, due (mostly to) Republican Senators' lack of support.

The Freedom to Vote Act is designed to protect ALL people’s voting rights, end partisan gerrymandering, and eliminate the undue influence of dark money to politicians. If Senators of either party oppose these federal protections, it is likely the receipt of dark money for their re-election campaigns. Their opposition is a sure sign to vote them out of office!

The only way Federal voting rights legislation will pass is through temporary suspension of the Filibuster for this most important Constitutional right. Urge Senators Sinema and Kelly to support suspension of the filibuster and pass The Freedom to Vote Act. The future of our democracy depends on these federal guarantees!

Barbara Reuter

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

