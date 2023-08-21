With so many school boards, parents, Republicans, governor of Florida, etc. banning books because of supposed “bad content”. It seems rather futile to do so. I would guess that most households have Internet access. Many, many children have cell phones and/or tablets. Thus making it easy to order these books online, go to websites, visit things like You Tube where all this “forbidden” information is located, get books out of a local library, share books and Internet locations, go to social media groups, etc. There are many ways that parents and children can have access to the supposed “bad stuff” that it seems extremely futile to ban books. And banning books can violate our First Amendment rights.