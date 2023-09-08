The days that you can contact a human being for a customer issue or complaint are coming to an end! Witness Amazon com where you can only deal with a computer which is easy when addressing a simple common problem but useless when an unusual issue arises.The computer will ask you for your contact phone number but will not call you back! Even the published email contacts will bounce back your emails! Soon you’ll only be able to interact with a computer!
Herbert Gramm
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.