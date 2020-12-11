 Skip to main content
Letter: The Future lies Ahead
Letter: The Future lies Ahead

One thing is now perfectly clear: Trump owns his party. For the majority of R's, he is more infallible than the pope: you don't ask the leader of a religion for evidence. Officeholders beware: toe the line or get primaried, and maybe also death threats. For the future, the program is male dominance, gun rights, nativism, tax cuts for the rich and so on. The party of Reagan and the Bushes is never coming back, much less the party of Lincoln. The South has risen again, and now occupies the Midwest and Mountain West.

Trump's isolationism and envy of dictators could lead to adventurism by Putin and maybe even Li'l Kim, but that won't faze true believers, who know little geography. And he has exposed a streak of atavistic patriarchalism in our country to counter the success of Me Too. Unless you like these things, read Orwell again.

Herbert Schneidau

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

