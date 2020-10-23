 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The future of our Nation
View Comments

Letter: The future of our Nation

Our Nation is so divided

It is very hard to hide it

Election Day is around the bend

So, in this poem, good wishes I send

Think about our Country and which candidate would be best

This Election is absolutely a huge test

No matter who wins, not everyone will smile

I hope the new President will go the extra mile

I pray that the USA will eventually get back on track

And that the Corona Virus will retreat so we can get our lives back

Remember to be kind to each other and patient too

And put your best foot forward in whatever you do

Paulette Brooks

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News