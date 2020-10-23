Letter: The future of our Nation

Our Nation is so divided
It is very hard to hide it
Election Day is around the bend
So, in this poem, good wishes I send
Think about our Country and which candidate would be best
This Election is absolutely a huge test
No matter who wins, not everyone will smile
I hope the new President will go the extra mile
I pray that the USA will eventually get back on track
And that the Corona Virus will retreat so we can get our lives back
Remember to be kind to each other and patient too
And put your best foot forward in whatever you do
Paulette Brooks
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!