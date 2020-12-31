 Skip to main content
Letter: The future of our Nation
Letter: The future of our Nation

I subscribe to the online version of the Arizona Star. I do not read every story. I also check out the msn news updates. It sickens me to read of Trump golfing and ignoring the stimulus bill that would help so many people. That "man" is so uncaring and evil. I had some Republican friends who are still standing behind Trump and we no longer communicate. It is like a cult and it is despicable. I pray that our Nation will survive and those suffering monetarily and health wise will be helped. Let's hope for a better 2021.

Paulette Brooks

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

