Letter: The future of our Nation
Trump is acting like a very spoiled child.

Can't we just let him loose in the wild?

Why can't he step up for once and be a man?

Biden won and he has a definite game plan.

Trump needs to concede.

Why can't he just do a good deed?

It is just not in his DNA.

He does not know how to fairly play.

All we can do is hope and pray.

That the right thing will be done some day.

Paulette Brooks

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

