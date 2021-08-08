Letter: The Gaslighting Begins

Gaslighting is an attempt at self preservation and maintenance of power and control. It is in full play, as the GOP responds to the heroic testimony of Capitol Police Officers Gonell, Fanone, Hodgen, and Dunn about the violent insurrection of January 6. GOP congressmen and FOX news pundits are banded together hoping to create a false narrative that will keep the brave officers and Democratic supporters in the wrong. Rep. Andrew Clyde called the Jan 6 event "a normal tourist visit". On Fox news Laura Ingram belittled their testimony as "theatrics intended to produce an emotional response". She even issued mock awards for their performances. Rep. Jim Banks suggested Nancy Pelosi is to blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection. The majority of GOP legislators have shown NO EMPATHY and NO REMORSE. Sound familiar?? It is right out of Trump's playbook! By supporting a full investigation of truth about planning and implementation of the Jan 6 attack we will help to preserve democracy. It is the very least we can do!
Francine Crist
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.