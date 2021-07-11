Letter: The Geneva Summit

The U.S. media was gushing over President performance at the Summit. But was it a success?
Biden gave Putin a list of 16 U.S. targets Russia cant hack. Biden should have said all U..S targets off limits!
Ronald Reagan said he would give Mikhail Gorbachev a list of political prisoners he wanted released. Gorbachev always released the prisoners. Biden could not get Putin to release anyone.
Biden killed the Keystone pipeline. His act ended thousands of great paying union jobs in Canada and U.S. Biden is allowing Russia to build gas pipeline to Germany. Which will make billions for Putin.
Russia first America last!
Frank Quiros
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.