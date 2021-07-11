 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Geneva Summit
View Comments

Letter: The Geneva Summit

  • Comments

The U.S. media was gushing over President performance at the Summit. But was it a success?

Biden gave Putin a list of 16 U.S. targets Russia cant hack. Biden should have said all U..S targets off limits!

Ronald Reagan said he would give Mikhail Gorbachev a list of political prisoners he wanted released. Gorbachev always released the prisoners. Biden could not get Putin to release anyone.

Biden killed the Keystone pipeline. His act ended thousands of great paying union jobs in Canada and U.S. Biden is allowing Russia to build gas pipeline to Germany. Which will make billions for Putin.

Russia first America last!

Frank Quiros

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: strongman

In the aftermath of the Trump presidency, It's becoming increasingly clear that a large minority of Americans--30%, maybe as many as 40%--woul…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News