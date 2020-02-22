Letter: The GOP and their ethics

We have a presidential election coming up and I have noted various methods the GOP is using to ensure a "fair and honest" vote. First of all there is the old traditional Gerrymandering. We all know what that is. They have removed multiple voting locations in minority areas. In 2016 we had Russian interference in our voting system; the GOP has done nothing to ensure this doesn't happen again. Now they (the GOP) are urging their Republican voters to "cross vote" in South Carolina. This is where a Republican votes in the Democrat primary. The latest is running altered videos on social media Facebook and Twitter. These are altered videos of personages such as Pelosi that portray her saying things that aid the Trump cause. The owner of Facebook, Zuckerberg, knows these videos have been altered and are misleading but refuses to take them off the site as that "might violate someone's first amendment rights". How about the rest of the nation's voting rights? Whatever happened to simple ethics?
Thomas Schell
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.