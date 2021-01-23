Letter: The GOP Continues to Tell Us Who They Are

It is the responsibility of the GOP to unify the country, not visa versa. The GOP perpetuated the big lie, supported that lie, and bears the blame for that lie has caused. The GOP must make the first move toward unity, not the Democrats.
The GOP states that it is Democrats’ responsibility to prove Trump is deserving of impeachment and be found guilty. Why, then, it is not the responsibility of the GOP to prove that the 2020 election was not a fair election? If justice rests on the principle of presumed innocence until proven guilty, then this principle must be applied to the 2020 election as well as the impeachment trial.
The overarching goal of the modern GOP has always been to maintain or regain political power by any means necessary. Helping the nation to recover economically and/or overcoming the effects of the pandemic are less important than this overarching goal. Watch what the GOP congressional members do, not what they say. Unity is a secondary goal.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
