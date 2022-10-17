Letter: The GOP Embraces Mutual Contradiction

Since the Grand Old Party was captured by Donald Trump, it has enthusiastically embraced the man's numerous and egregious character flaws. Among them is the constant repetition of mutual contradictions that defy all logic. The media is filled with examples. Here is one of them. The GOP endlessly asserts that the Democratic Party is sponsoring an "invasion" of Latin American immigrants and asylum seekers. Republicans claim this is a perfidious Democratic plot to flood the country with Latino immigrants who will then vote en masse for the Democrats. In the next breath the same Republicans assert that Latinos are voting GOP in droves, as they share the same values. You cannot have it both ways. Both statements cannot be true. Despite this, Republican leaders keep repeating them, as they keep the GOP base riled up and excited. Truth and logic are irrelevant to them. The first assertion is blatantly racist and based on anti-Latino prejudice. People who believe it are incapable of welcoming Latinos into their party.