Letter: The GOP is a death cult
Letter: The GOP is a death cult

As the world endures more than a year and a half of the worst pandemic in over a hundred years it seems the Republican party is now a death cult. The really weird part is they seem mostly interested in killing Republicans. Almost everyone currently dying of Covid is unvaccinated, and most of them are Republicans. Opposing vaccine shots is now an established part of the party position these days. What kind of group goes out of its way to encourage its members to get sick and die of a horrible preventable disease?

It makes no sense for a political party that depends on being elected by majority vote to kill off hundreds of thousands of their most fervent supporters. Maybe that is one reason the GOP seems determined to get into a position where they can control and if needed overthrow elections. If you can't keep enough of your supporters alive to win a free election, get the power to overturn them.

Graeme Williams

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

