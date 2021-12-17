Letter: The GOP Is Fluent in Russian. Russian Tactics, that is.

During the Cold War, Russians planted stories and used forgeries to wreak havoc in the West and to confuse their own citizenry. Nowadays, Russia leverages social media to disseminate disinformation and to weaken our democracy. Mark Finchem and too many of his Republican colleagues have taken note. No proof of voter fraud is needed. Finchem can simply raise "concerns" to sow doubt about elections and our democratic processes.
If Mr. Finchem was, in fact, involved in the January 6 insurrection, isn't talking up 'fraud,' 'fake news' and 'witch hunts' a good way to change the subject and sow confusion? I think it's it time we ask our Q-Anon-espousing, OathKeeper of a state representative to prove that he did NOT, in fact, participate in last year's insurrection. Let's see the proof, Comrade Finchem, before we listen to any more of your Ruski baloney.
Leslie Kanberg
Downtown
