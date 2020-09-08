Letter: The GOP RINO Convention

After nearly four years and now after watching the GOP’s convention it has become clear to me that the true Republicans may be a thing of the past. Ever since the rise of the Radical Right Tea Party in the GOP and their radical ideas and now with the party under the direction of Donald Trump who embraces radical right conspiracy groups like QAnon, I can only come to the conclusion that Trump and his enablers are the true RINO’s (Republicans in name only) True Republicans in name are Gorge Will, Mit Romney, G.W. Bush and last but not least former Arizona Sen. John McCain. True Republicans do not stand with Trump, only the radical right stand with him, AKA RINO’s. The Rino’s seem to only sow hate, anger and darkness as seen by their convection, I believe in a brighter American not the dark one of Trumps world. Vote the RINOs out.
Dan Rogers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!