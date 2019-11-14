In her Nov.4 column, Catherine Rampell refers to "a wave of factory closures and farming bankruptcies". What country is she writing about? Venezuela? Certainly not the U.S.A.
Thanks to "tax cuts for the rich", and deregulation (both of which Ms. Rampell decries in her column), and the unleashing of the American can-do spirit, hundreds of thousands of workers are returning to the workforce., Wage gains are healthy, and those gains continue to spread to non-rich corners of the labor force. Per the WSJ of Nov.2, the labor force participation rate is up to 63.3%, which is rising despite baby boom retirements. The stock market continues to set all-time highs both for the DOW and the S&P 500 almost on a daily basis.
The real threat to our economy is not more tax cuts, but a return to the stultifying anti-growth policies that the candidates for the Democratic Presidential nomination espouse.
Lee Fairman
Green Valley
