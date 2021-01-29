 Skip to main content
Letter: The GOP Wants to Follow the Biggest Loser
I really don't get the GOP now. We just had an election in which the GOP candidate for President lost by over 7 million votes, and lost the Senate. Why are they so determined to follow in lockstep behind such an enormous loser? He lost the popular vote in both of his elections, he has been impeached twice, he cost the GOP the House and the Senate, and the majority of the American people really hate him and all the horrible things he says and supports.

The GOP must have a political deathwish to voluntarily and blindly follow a "leader" who so consistently and regularly loses at everything he has ever done.

On the other hand, I guess it is a great gift to the Democrats to have the other party march off a cliff playing "follow the loser".

Graeme Williams

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

