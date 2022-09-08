 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The GOP's Vacuous Campaign Platform

The Republican Party repeats endlessly that it wants to make the upcoming midterms about President Biden and his agenda. However, they appear to be a one trick pony that talks only about inflation. There is a total absence of any other issues. They claim that Biden's green energy/climate change policies are responsible for our high inflation rate, although economists reject such claims. They also claim that Biden's government programs are flooding the economy with easy money pushing up prices. They did not say that when Trump unleashed his massive tax cut for the wealthy. The claim that once they abandon green energy, efforts to combat climate change, and any and all programs aimed at improving the lives of working and middle class Americans, the inflation rate will magically decline. This belies all logic. This approach will only result in more suffering and do nothing to bring down the inflation rate.

Jon Dorschner

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

