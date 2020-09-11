 Skip to main content
Letter: The Grand Canyon State moves towards greater investment with Taiwan
Letter: The Grand Canyon State moves towards greater investment with Taiwan

Arizona is already anticipated to be renowned in high-tech manufacturing with the decision of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) to invest $12 billion in Phoenix earlier this May. Now the Grand Canyon State will also serve as the vital spark to the trade development of the U.S. meat industry, as Taiwan’s decision to ease restrictions on the import of U.S. pork and beef was announced on August 28.

Taiwan and Arizona truly exemplify what it looks like to live in the golden age of a mutually beneficial partnership, as these decisions will not only be good for American farmers and ranchers, but will also further the economic integration the U.S. holds in the Asia-Pacific region and have Taiwan uphold a strong Indo-Pacific led by open and free trade.

The door to a greater bilateral economic and trade cooperation has widened. We should all look forward to the timely implementation of these actions, as it will provide opportunities in Arizona’s business ecosystems.

Louis Huang

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

