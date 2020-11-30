Letter: The Great Barrington Declaration.

The Great Barrington Declaration, concerning COVID-19 policies, was written and issued by three epidemiologists: Jay Bhattacharya at Stanford, Sunetra Gupta at Oxford and Martin Kulldorff at Harvard on October 4, 2020. It's signed to date by over 12,000 medical and public health scientists, 36,000 medical practitioners and 600.000 concerned citizens. The Declaration is about 500 words and it can be viewed at www.gbdeclaration.org. Some of the many points the Declaration makes are: deaths from COVID-19 are more than a thousand-fold higher in the old and infirm than the young; current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health such as lower childhood vaccination rates and fewer cancer screenings; for young children, COVID-19 is less dangerous than the seasonal flu and we need Focused Protection-those at minimal risk should live their lives normally while better protecting those who are at highest risk.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
