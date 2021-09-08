 Skip to main content
Letter: The great divide
Letter: The great divide

I am a liberal. There, I said it. Please be assured, I love my country. You may be a conservative. I accept that you too, love this country. There! We agree on this, at least. Surely we can agree on more. When I read in one letter to the editor that the person felt embarrassed by President Biden, I had sympathy. I often felt acutely embarrassed by Trump’s behavior. But where this person saw Biden as embarrassing, I see him as a kind, competent leader who actually governs and doesn’t brag, insult or posture. Bottom line: we all love our country. If you accept a social security check, you accept “socialism” to some degree. It’s not a dirty word. Maybe we can start by not making every exchange a frantic call of incendiary words designed to further divide us. Socialist/Communist? No. Fascist? No. We’re Americans.

Susan Miller-Pinhey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

