Letter: The great Divider in Chief

For months after Biden took office the narrative from him was that America was 'systematically racist.' Whatever happened to that? I can tell you why he and Democrats have stopped saying it, because it polls badly and most Americans do not believe it. Biden and Democrats still believe it though. At his inauguration speech in January 2021, Biden repeatedly talked about uniting the country, but then immediately went the systematically racist route. Now he has deemed 74 million that voted for Trump as anarchists, soon to be on the DHS 'extremist watch list.' Biden has been a total disappointment, having been presented to the American people as a moderate. He has shifted so far left that AOC is swooning over him. He injected racism into Georgia's voter reform law by calling it 'Jim Crowe 2', which was total baloney. They just had a great turn out of voters in a primary election. Biden has been the great 'Divider in chief', constantly attacking large segments of Americans.
Robert Nesbit
Vail
